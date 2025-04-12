Hyderabad: Social Media Handler Booked for Intimidating Vijaya Shanthi, Husband

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against a man for allegedly threatening veteran actress and politician Vijaya Shanthi and her husband Srinivas Prasad over a financial dispute related to social media services.

Social Media Deal Turns Sour

According to officials, the accused, identified as N. Chandrakiran Reddy, approached MLC Vijaya Shanthi claiming to be a professional social media handler. He assured her that he could significantly boost her online presence and social media follower count.

Trusting his claims, Vijaya Shanthi reportedly allowed Chandrakiran to manage her social media accounts. However, after some time, she observed no significant improvement in her digital engagement and discovered that the accused was allegedly using her name for self-promotion without permission.

Threats and Financial Demands

Upon confronting him and asking him to stop managing her accounts, Chandrakiran allegedly began sending threatening messages to the couple. He is also reported to have demanded money for the work he claimed to have done.

Police Action Initiated

Feeling harassed, Vijaya Shanthi and her husband Srinivas Prasad filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills Police Station. A case has been registered against Chandrakiran under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway.

Police are currently reviewing digital communication between the parties and may summon the accused for further questioning.