Hyderabad Software Engineer Commits Suicide Amid Debt Pressure

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software engineer in Alwal, Hyderabad, allegedly died by suicide due to mounting pressure from online loan apps.

The incident took place on Wednesday night under the jurisdiction of Alwal Police Station.

Deceased Identified as Sandeep Kumar from West Marredpally

The victim, Sandeep Kumar, son of Narsing Rao and a resident of West Marredpally, had been living in Alwal Telecom Colony. According to Inspector Rahul Dev from Alwal Police, Sandeep had borrowed money from multiple instant loan apps over the past few years.

Harassment by Loan App Agents Led to Suicide

Police said that harassment and constant pressure from loan app agents had severely affected Sandeep’s mental health. On Wednesday night, the 30-year-old techie was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence.

Father Files Complaint; Case Registered

Sandeep’s father, Narsing Rao, filed a formal complaint with the Alwal Police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are currently examining the victim’s mobile phone and bank records to track down the loan app companies and their recovery agents.

Online Loan Apps Under Scrutiny Again

This incident adds to the growing list of suicides linked to digital lending platforms in India, raising serious concerns about illegal recovery practices, data breaches, and harassment by unregulated financial apps.

Helpline Information

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or facing financial distress, please seek help.

Call the national suicide prevention helpline at 9152987821 or contact a local counselor or support group.