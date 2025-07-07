Hyderabad: Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Due to Online Betting Addiction

Hyderabad: A tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Hyderabad, where a young software engineer allegedly took his own life due to an addiction to online betting. The incident occurred near Madhura Nagar under Jubilee Hills Police Station limits.

Victim Identified as 24-Year-Old Pavan from Andhra Pradesh

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Pavan, a native of Mamiduru village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He was employed with a private software company in Begumpet and was staying in a boys’ hostel in Yellareddyguda.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Hostel Friends Alerted After Unusual Silence

According to police, Pavan went into the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. Concerned by his prolonged absence and unusual silence, his hostel friends alerted the hostel staff. When they broke open the bathroom door, they discovered Pavan hanging from an exhaust fan using a towel.

Police Investigation Reveals Online Betting and Loan Apps

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. During the investigation, police checked Pavan’s mobile phone and found apps and messages related to online betting platforms and loan applications.

Also Read: Actor Mahesh Babu Named in Complaint Over Misleading Real Estate Ads

Family Had Recently Cleared Victim’s Debts

Family sources revealed that Pavan had incurred significant debts recently, which were paid off by his father. Despite settling the dues, the young engineer appeared unable to break free from the cycle of online betting.

Case Registered and Investigation Underway

Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.