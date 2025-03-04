Hyderabad: Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Over Husband’s Alleged Harassment

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide at her home in Hyderabad, reportedly due to harassment by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

Couple Had Married Six Months Ago

The woman and her husband, who had been in a relationship for two years, got married in Goa six months ago with their families’ consent. Both were working for the same software company.

Dispute Over Property Ownership

According to the woman’s mother, her son-in-law had been pressuring her daughter to transfer the ownership of a house registered in the complainant’s name to him. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the woman took the extreme step, her mother claimed.

Argument Before the Tragic Incident

Police revealed that on Sunday night, the couple had an argument over a TV remote, after which the husband left the house. When he returned the next morning, he found his wife dead, having hung herself in her room.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

The woman’s family members alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental abuse by her husband for additional dowry, which ultimately led to her death.

A case has been registered against the husband under dowry harassment charges, and further investigation is underway.