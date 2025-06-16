Hyderabad: Software Engineer Killed in Midnight Hit-and-Run by Speeding Bike

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, a software engineer lost his life after being hit by a speeding bike late Saturday night near the JNTU junction in Hyderabad. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of KPHB Police Station.

Victim Identified as West Godavari Native

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sreekanth, a native of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He was residing in Kukatpally and working as a software engineer in Hitech City.

Accident Took Place While Crossing the Road

The incident occurred when Sreekanth was returning home. He got down from an auto-rickshaw at JNTU crossroads and was attempting to cross the road towards the KPHB police station. A speeding bike coming from Miyapur struck him at high speed, causing severe injuries.

Declared Dead at Hospital

Sreekanth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His untimely death has shocked the local IT community, with many expressing concerns over pedestrian safety near key junctions in Hyderabad.

Police Begin Investigation

The KPHB police have registered a case and begun a thorough investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the biker and ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle involved.