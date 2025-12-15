Hyderabad Tragedy, Speeding Two-Wheeler Accident on KPHB Lulu Mall Flyover Kills One, Injures Another

A speeding two-wheeler accident on the KPHB Lulu Mall flyover in Kukatpally resulted in the death of one person and left another critically injured, causing panic among commuters and raising concerns over rash driving in Hyderabad.

The accident reportedly occurred due to overspeeding, which led the rider to lose control of the vehicle.

Bike Hits Car From Behind on Flyover

According to initial details, Sultan Pasha and Shaikh Umar were travelling on an R15 two-wheeler when the bike rammed into a car from behind on the Lulu Mall flyover.

The impact of the collision was severe, throwing both riders onto the road.

One Dead, Another Seriously Injured

In the accident:

One rider died on the spot due to serious head injuries

due to serious head injuries The second rider sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment

The condition of the injured person is said to be critical.

Overspeeding Suspected as Primary Cause

Police suspect that overspeeding and loss of control were the main reasons behind the crash. The flyover is known to be accident-prone due to high vehicle speeds, especially during late hours.

Eyewitnesses stated that the two-wheeler was being driven at very high speed before the accident occurred.

KPHB Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, KPHB police reached the spot, shifted the injured to the hospital, and registered a case.

As part of the investigation, police are:

Examining CCTV footage from the flyover

from the flyover Recording statements of witnesses

Verifying details related to vehicle speed and negligence

Officials said strict action will be taken based on the findings.

Rising Concern Over Rash Driving in Hyderabad

The incident has once again highlighted the growing number of road accidents caused by overspeeding in Hyderabad. Police have urged motorists to follow speed limits and traffic rules, especially on flyovers and highways.

