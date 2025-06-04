Hyderabad STF Seizes Ganja, Car, and Hallucinogenic Pills in Two Separate Operations

Hyderabad: In a coordinated crackdown on drug trafficking, the Hyderabad Special Task Force (STF) seized 3.75 kg of ganja, a car, and hallucinogenic pills in two separate operations conducted in the city. Two individuals from Mahbubnagar were arrested in one case, while the second involved a parcel linked to a jailed offender.

Two Men from Mahbubnagar Nabbed Near Bapu Ghat

In the first operation, STF officials intercepted a vehicle near Bapu Ghat and arrested two men from Mahbubnagar for allegedly transporting 3.75 kg of ganja. The car used for the transportation was also seized. Authorities believe the contraband was intended for local distribution.

Parcel Containing ST Pills Linked to Jailed Offender

In a separate case, STF personnel discovered 11 ST (psychoactive) pills inside a parcel addressed to a man who is already incarcerated for possession of LSD blotters and OG Kush, a high-potency marijuana variant. The discovery has raised suspicion about an ongoing drug supply network operating from within or outside the prison system.

Investigations Underway to Uncover Larger Network

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the two cases are interlinked and to trace the source and intended recipients of the narcotics. The Hyderabad STF has intensified surveillance and parcel screening to curb the flow of illegal substances into the city.

Crackdown Continues on Narcotics in Hyderabad

The latest seizures highlight the STF’s commitment to combatting the growing menace of narcotics and hallucinogenic drugs in Hyderabad. Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.