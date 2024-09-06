Hyderabad Struggles with Flooding and Traffic Issues Following Heavy Rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Friday evening, causing widespread flooding in low-lying areas and significant disruption to the city’s traffic system. The downpour led to waterlogging on several roads, creating severe difficulties for drivers and resulting in traffic jams across the city.

The rain began suddenly, with skies darkening around 4 PM, and continued intensely until 5 PM. Areas such as Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad, and around Hussain Sagar Lake were particularly affected. The heavy rainfall also caused interruptions in electricity supply in several regions.

#WATCH | Heavy rain in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging in parts of the city pic.twitter.com/EOBEAhiH8e — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

The Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of more rainfall in the coming days. Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and avoid affected areas.

The intense rainfall highlights the need for improved urban drainage and preparedness for extreme weather conditions in the city.