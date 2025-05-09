Hyderabad Student Booked for Anti-National Social Media Posts Supporting Pakistan

Hyderabad: A young woman from Hyderabad has been booked by police for allegedly posting hateful and objectionable content on social media, specifically targeting India’s military action—Operation Sindoor—and expressing support for Pakistan.

Pro-Pakistan Content Sparks Outrage

The woman, reportedly a BBA second-year student at a private college in Champapet, allegedly posted an Instagram story saying “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan) during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. She also reportedly uploaded WhatsApp statuses and further Instagram stories containing anti-India remarks, including derogatory comments about the Indian national flag and Operation Sindoor.

College Lodges Police Complaint

Upon learning of the posts, the college management took swift action and lodged a formal complaint with the IS Sadan police station. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196 and 353(2), and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

College Suspends Student, Begins Enquiry

The student has been suspended by the college, which has also begun an internal disciplinary enquiry. College authorities emphasized that such behaviour is unacceptable and does not reflect the institution’s values.

“No Muslim Appreciated This,” Say Community Members

Community members and local leaders clarified that no Muslim appreciated or supported the girl’s actions. They strongly condemned the posts, stating that such expressions are not only irresponsible but harmful to national unity. Local residents have also urged authorities to take action and prevent the misuse of social media for spreading hate.

Police Assure Stern Action

Police officials stated that the investigation is underway and that strict legal action will be taken based on the evidence. “The law will take its course,” an officer said, warning others against using social platforms to promote divisive content.