Hyderabad: Students Protest in Ghatkesar Engineering College After Warden Allegedly Records Girls’ Private Videos

Hyderabad: Tension gripped an engineering college in Ghatkesar on Friday after students staged a massive protest, alleging that a hostel warden was secretly recording private videos of female students.

Warden Accused of Recording and Sharing Private Videos

According to protesting students, a few of them discovered the warden filming inappropriate videos of girls in the hostel. Upon checking the warden’s phone, they were reportedly shocked to find several private video clips. Some of the content was allegedly shared with others, sparking outrage among the student community.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Mass Protest Breaks Out on College Campus

Angered by the discovery, a large number of students gathered on the college premises and sat in protest in front of the administrative block. They demanded the immediate arrest of the hostel warden and strict legal action against those involved.

Police Intervene, Promise Action

Local police arrived at the scene to manage the situation and control the unrest. Authorities engaged with student leaders, assuring them of a full investigation into the matter. Police also promised to take necessary legal action against the accused once the investigation confirms the allegations.

Also Read: Hyderabad Teen Student Dies by Suicide After Failing Intermediate Exams

Investigation Underway

College management has remained tight-lipped on the issue, while law enforcement officials are expected to examine digital evidence and question those involved. The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety and privacy on college campuses.

Calls for Stricter Surveillance and Student Safety Measures

Following the incident, students and parents have called for stricter monitoring mechanisms in hostels and the appointment of responsible staff to ensure the safety of residents, particularly female students.