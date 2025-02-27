Hyderabad: Students Union Protest Over Delay in Releasing Scholarships at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad Students Union has announced a protest on Thursday over the prolonged delay by the State government in releasing pending scholarships.

The protest will feature students burning an effigy of the government at the university’s main gate in the evening, voicing their concerns about the growing hardships faced by students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those from BC (Backward Classes), SC (Scheduled Castes), and ST (Scheduled Tribes) categories.

Scholarships for Economically Disadvantaged Students Pending for Years

The Students Union highlighted the severe consequences of the delayed scholarships, with many students struggling to pay basic fees, such as mess charges, and others facing difficulties in obtaining their certificates due to unpaid dues. The delay has been especially impactful for students from the BC, SC, and ST categories, who rely heavily on these scholarships for their education and daily expenses.

According to the union, the scholarships for BC category students have been pending for three consecutive years, while SC and ST students have been waiting for two years. Despite repeated attempts by the student union, including several appeals from both the current and previous union members, the State government has remained non-responsive and adamant.

Growing Frustration Among Students

The Students Union expressed frustration over the lack of support from the government, stating that the delay in releasing the scholarships was exacerbating financial distress and leading to increasing concerns over students’ ability to continue their education.

“It is unacceptable that students from BC, SC, and ST categories have been deprived of their rightful scholarships for such an extended period. This has resulted in severe hardships for them. Many students are unable to pay their mess fees, while outgoing students are worried about clearing their dues to obtain their certificates,” the union stated.

Calls for Immediate Action

In response to the mounting pressure and struggles faced by students, the Students Union has organized the protest to demand the immediate release of the pending scholarships. The union’s members have emphasized that this issue is not just about the financial assistance but also about the educational opportunities for students from marginalized communities.

The protest is set to take place on Thursday evening at the University of Hyderabad’s main gate, where students plan to burn an effigy of the government in symbolic protest, demanding justice and swift action to resolve the ongoing issue.

Students Demand Accountability and Transparency

With the delay causing significant distress, students are calling for transparency and accountability from the State government. They urge the authorities to take urgent action to release the scholarships and prevent further hardships for the students who rely on them for their education.

As the protest is scheduled to take place, the Students Union remains firm in its demand for justice, and the issue is expected to attract further attention from both local and national media.