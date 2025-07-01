Hyderabad Super League 2025 Concludes with Thrilling Finals, Showcasing Rising Football Talent

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Super League 2025, presented by Sreenidi Deccan FC and organized by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, concluded with electrifying finals at Game on Arena, Raidurg, celebrating the city’s vibrant football culture and youth talent.

Warriors FC Clinch Sub-Junior S3 Title in Penalty Shootout

The Sub-Junior S3 final delivered edge-of-the-seat excitement as Warriors FC narrowly defeated FK Stars FC in a tense penalty shootout. Rising star Tejas earned the Man of the Match award for his crucial performance and leadership under pressure, solidifying his reputation as a player to watch in Telangana’s youth football circuit.

FK Stars FC Triumph in Junior S5 Category with 3-0 Win

In the Junior S5 final, FK Stars FC showcased dominance, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over IEA FC. The team’s goals came from Reyhan, Zohair, and Omer, with Mudassir being named Man of the Match for his remarkable contribution on the field. The result highlighted FK Stars FC’s growing strength and strategic gameplay in youth leagues.

Chief Guest Syed Abdul Sami Ather Encourages Youth Development Through Sports

The closing ceremony was graced by Janab Syed Abdul Sami Ather (Former MLA Candidate & AIKC State Convener), who presented awards to the champions and delivered an inspiring speech on youth empowerment through sports. His presence underscored the importance of nurturing young talent and promoting sports as a vital pathway for personal and community development.

The success of the Hyderabad Super League is credited to the vision and dedication of Mohammed Faiz Khan, Founder of Hyderabad Super League and CEO of Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy. Under his leadership, the academy continues to build grassroots opportunities for young footballers, collaborating with top institutions like Sreenidi Deccan FC and India Khelo Football to elevate football development in Telangana.

The Hyderabad Super League 2025 not only showcased emerging football talent but also reinforced Hyderabad’s growing status as a hub for youth football in India. The tournament set new standards for organizing youth sports, igniting enthusiasm among players, coaches, and fans alike, and promising a bright future for football in the region.