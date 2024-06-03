Hyderabad Super League Concludes its Thrilling 8th Season with Spectacular Final

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Super League, presented by Sreenidhi Deccan FC, wrapped up its exhilarating 8th season at the Leo 11 venue. From May 12 to June 2, twelve teams battled it out in an intense 7-a-side format, captivating football enthusiasts across the region.

The tournament culminated in a nail-biting final, with Clusters seizing victory with a narrow 1-0 lead, showcasing the spirit and competitiveness of the teams involved.

Organized by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, the league aimed not only to provide thrilling entertainment but also to foster youth development in football. As part of its impact initiatives, the league has forged a strategic partnership with Sreenidhi Deccan FC to further enhance football opportunities for youth in Telangana.

Looking ahead, the Hyderabad Super League envisions a long-term collaboration with Sreenidhi Deccan FC, focusing on the holistic development of football in the region, nurturing talent, and promoting the sport at all levels.

The league received encouraging support from esteemed personalities, including the presence of Mr Shafeeq Mohammed who is the Sreenidhi Deccan FC reserves team head coach. Additionally, best wishes poured in from renowned figures from Sreenidhi Deccan FC, Decathlon and India Khelo Football, highlighting the league’s growing significance in the football community.