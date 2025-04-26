Hyderabad: Tanker Fire on Hayathnagar ORR, Two Escape Unhurt

Hyderabad: A major fire incident was narrowly averted on Saturday morning when a tanker caught fire on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hayathnagar. The vehicle, which was en route from Pharma City to Ghatkesar, went up in flames, but fortunately, both the driver and the cleaner managed to escape without injuries.

Fire Breaks Out Midway on ORR

According to reports, the fire broke out around the engine area while the vehicle was in motion. The driver noticed the flames early and immediately brought the tanker to a halt. Both the driver and the cleaner jumped out just in time, narrowly escaping a potentially fatal situation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Front Side of Tanker Completely Damaged

The front portion of the tanker was completely gutted in the blaze. Local commuters alerted emergency services, following which a fire tender from the Hayathnagar fire station rushed to the spot and quickly extinguished the fire.

Also Read: Mumbai–Hyderabad Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time to Just 3 Hours

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause

Preliminary investigations by fire officials suggest that a short circuit in the engine may have caused the fire. A detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause.

Importance of Regular Vehicle Maintenance

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and fire safety, especially for heavy vehicles transporting industrial materials.