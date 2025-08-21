Hyderabad Task Force Busts Dubai-Smuggling Gang, ₹25 Lakh Worth E-Cigs Seized

Hyderabad: Acting on a credible tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, Hyderabad busted an inter-state racket that was illegally importing e-cigarettes (vapes) and foreign cigarettes from Dubai and selling them in the city. Police arrested six persons and seized contraband worth ₹25 lakh.

Details of the Arrested Persons:

Abdullah Shetty (42), Textile businessman, resident of Lakshmi Di Kapoor, Hyderabad, native of Mumbai (Supplier)

(42), Textile businessman, resident of Lakshmi Di Kapoor, Hyderabad, native of Mumbai (Supplier) Mohammad Tajuddin (38), Businessman, resident of Vijay Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad (Coordinator)

(38), Businessman, resident of Vijay Nagar Colony, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad (Coordinator) Mohammad Sami alias Mukarram (34), Auto driver, resident of Chota Bazar, Golconda, Hyderabad (Wholesaler)

(34), Auto driver, resident of Chota Bazar, Golconda, Hyderabad (Wholesaler) Mohammad Sohail Khan (22), Private employee, resident of Seven Tombs, Golconda, Hyderabad (Retailer)

(22), Private employee, resident of Seven Tombs, Golconda, Hyderabad (Retailer) Khalil Ahmed (41), Medical Surgical businessman, resident of Borabunda, Hyderabad, native of Kurnool, AP (Manpower Supplier)

(41), Medical Surgical businessman, resident of Borabunda, Hyderabad, native of Kurnool, AP (Manpower Supplier) Mayank Beise (25), Mobile repairer, resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Worker)

Items Seized:

6,800 packs of Platinum Seven Cool cigarettes

360 units of Elfbar Moon Night e-cigarettes (vapes)

One Honda Activa (TS13EY6803)

Six mobile phones

Case Details:

In the initial operation, police apprehended Mohammad Sohail Khan at MLA Colony, Banjara Hills with e-cigarettes in his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he purchased the goods from Mohammad Sami alias Mukarram. Police then arrested Mukarram, who confessed to procuring the contraband from Abdullah Shetty of Mumbai, who regularly stayed at a hotel in Lakshmi Di Kapoor.

Further investigation revealed that the illegal goods were being smuggled from Dubai by a man named Martin alias Sohail. The consignments were sent to Hyderabad through various carriers and sold through agents. Mohammad Tajuddin acted as a coordinator in this network, while Khalil Ahmed supplied manpower for distribution. Recently, Mayank Beise arrived from Dubai with a fresh consignment meant for Tajuddin.

Police stated that despite the ban on the sale of e-cigarettes in Telangana, the gang was supplying them in the city market for illegal profits.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Inspector Ch. Yadendra of the West Zone Task Force, with the assistance of SI Mohammad Jahid and his team.