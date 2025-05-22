Hyderabad Techie Booked for Alleged Sexual Assault on Pretext of Marriage

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police have registered a case against a 28-year-old software professional, Archith P, for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a woman under the false promise of marriage.

Accused Promised Marriage, Victim Claims Betrayal

According to police, Archith came into contact with the victim a year ago. The two reportedly developed a close relationship over time, with Archith allegedly assuring the woman that he intended to marry her soon.

Victim Impregnated, Taken for Abortion

In February, the woman became pregnant. The accused then took her to a hospital where she underwent an abortion procedure. Later, she approached the Filmnagar police, accusing Archith of cheating her by making false promises of marriage.

Initial Counselling Provided by Police

At the time of the first complaint, the police reportedly provided counselling to both parties and did not pursue further legal action. The matter appeared to have been temporarily settled.

Fresh Complaint Leads to Case Registration

However, in mid-May, the woman approached the police once again with serious allegations. She claimed that Archith had sexually assaulted her by exploiting her trust under the guise of marriage. Acting on the new complaint, the Filmnagar police registered a case and have launched a formal investigation.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities stated that an in-depth probe is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the allegations. Legal action will follow based on the outcome of the investigation.