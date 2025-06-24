Hyderabad: Teen Girl and Her Boyfriend Allegedly Murder Mother at NLB Nagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident reported from the Jeedimetla area of Hyderabad, a 39-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her teenage daughter, her boyfriend, and his younger brother in the early hours of Tuesday.

Victim Identified as S Anjali of NLB Nagar

The deceased, S Anjali (39), was residing in NLB Nagar, Jeedimetla, along with her daughter. According to preliminary reports, the teenage girl, her boyfriend P Shiva (19), and his younger brother (18) conspired to kill Anjali.

Police sources indicate that the trio smothered Anjali and later bludgeoned her to death inside her residence. The motive behind the brutal act is under investigation.

Jeedimetla Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving information about the crime, officials from Jeedimetla Police Station rushed to the scene. The police have detained the suspects and started a detailed investigation into the circumstances and possible reasons for the murder.

Suspects Taken into Custody

The teen girl, Shiva, and his brother are currently in police custody. Initial questioning is underway, and further details are expected to emerge soon. Authorities are also examining whether there was any prior history of conflict or domestic issues that may have led to the crime.

Crime Shocks Local Residents

The murder has sent shockwaves through the local community. Neighbors expressed disbelief, describing Anjali as a quiet and hardworking woman. The involvement of teenagers in such a heinous act has raised concerns among citizens and law enforcement alike.

Further Investigation Ongoing

Jeedimetla police are awaiting forensic reports and other evidence to confirm the exact sequence of events. More updates are expected as the investigation progresses.