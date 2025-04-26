Hyderabad: Teen Student Dies by Suicide After Failing Intermediate Exams

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Annojiguda, Ghatkesar, where a 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide after reportedly failing in his examinations.

Student Identified as A Jashwanth

The deceased, A Jashwanth, was a second-year student at a private junior college. According to reports, the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results were declared on Tuesday. Jashwanth failed in three subjects, which allegedly led him into deep distress.

Poison Consumed on Campus

On Thursday, in a state of despair, Jashwanth reportedly consumed a poisonous substance within the college premises. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by college staff and fellow students.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Despite Treatment, Student Succumbs

Despite receiving medical treatment, Jashwanth could not be saved and passed away on Friday. The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the student community and the college.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

The Ghatkesar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. Authorities are trying to determine whether any negligence or external pressure contributed to the tragedy.

Also Read: Hyderabad Tanker Fire on Hayathnagar ORR, Two Escape Unhurt

Call for Mental Health Support

This sorrowful incident underscores the immense academic pressure many students face. Mental health experts are urging schools and colleges to strengthen emotional support systems and provide professional counseling services to help students cope with stress.

Helplines and Counseling Encouraged

Authorities have encouraged students and parents to reach out to available mental health helplines and counseling centers. Emotional struggles during academic challenges should not be faced alone, and help is always available.