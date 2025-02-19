Hyderabad Hotter Than Usual: Telangana Faces Extreme Heat in February with 39°C Record in Some Areas

Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana are experiencing an unusually hot spell that resembles the peak summer temperatures typically seen in April and May. For the past 48 hours, daytime temperatures in Hyderabad have been hovering between 36°C and 37°C, while some districts have already recorded temperatures as high as 39°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, this sudden heatwave is expected to subside in the coming days, with temperatures anticipated to drop by one or two degrees between Thursday and Friday. However, the weather will continue to remain hot and dry across the state for the next three days.

Peak Heat Days of February 18 and 19

February 18 and 19 are expected to be the hottest days of this heat spell, with temperatures in some parts of Hyderabad likely to cross 36°C and 37°C. Despite a slight reduction in temperature expected between February 20 and 25, humidity levels will remain high, pushing the temperatures to around 35°C in the city.

Temperatures Set to Rise Again After February 27

Weather forecaster T. Balaji from Hyderabad mentioned that while there will be a slight decrease in temperatures during the latter part of February, the heatwave will return by February 27, with temperatures once again on the rise.

Residents of Hyderabad and surrounding districts are advised to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during this unusual and intense heat spell.