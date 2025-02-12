Hyderabad Temple Meat Mystery Solved: CCTV Footage Tells the Truth

Hyderabad: A piece of meat weighing approximately 250 grams was found inside the Sankata Vimochana Hanuman Temple, located near Madina Hotel, Natraj Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Tappachabutra Police Station. The incident was reported to SHO A. Ramulu at around 8:20 AM today.

Upon receiving the information, the SHO and his team acted swiftly, with senior officials, including the ACP, Additional DCP, and DCP, visiting the temple to assess the situation. The police immediately formed four teams to analyze CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

During the investigation, footage from a north-facing CCTV camera at the temple showed a cat carrying a piece of meat in its mouth and entering the premises. The footage confirmed that the cat was responsible for placing the meat behind the Shiva Lingam, ruling out any foul play.

Police Appeal to Public

Following the investigation, the police urged citizens not to spread rumors or misinformation regarding the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Zone) commended the swift and efficient efforts of the officers in resolving the matter in a short time.

To ensure transparency, the relevant CCTV footage has been attached as evidence.