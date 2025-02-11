Hyderabad: Tension at Huda Commercial Complex as Shopkeepers Resist HMDA Eviction Orders

Hyderabad witnessed a tense situation at the Huda Commercial Complex in Serilingampally when shopkeepers strongly resisted eviction orders issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

On Monday, February 10, HMDA declared the Huda Commercial Complex to be in a dilapidated condition and ordered shopkeepers to vacate the building immediately. According to HMDA officials, this action was taken with public safety in mind, to prevent any potential accidents due to the deteriorating state of the complex.

Shopkeepers Resist Eviction

However, on Tuesday, February 11, when HMDA officers attempted to initiate the eviction process, the shopkeepers mounted fierce opposition. They argued that the matter was still under judicial review, and until a court order was passed, they could not be forcibly removed from their shops.

The standoff between the shopkeepers and the HMDA officials created an atmosphere of tension in the area. However, no significant clashes were reported. Shopkeepers expressed their determination to continue the legal battle to protect their businesses, while HMDA officials clarified that they were committed to ensuring the safety of the building and would take all necessary steps to secure the premises.

Future Developments

As the case remains pending in court, the situation at Huda Commercial Complex continues to evolve. Both the authorities and the affected shopkeepers await the court’s ruling on the matter, which will determine the next steps in this ongoing dispute.