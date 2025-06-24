Hyderabad: Tension Grips Ayyappa Society as Residents Protest HYDRAA’s Survey Near Sunnam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: High drama unfolded in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Monday as residents living near Sunnam Cheruvu launched a fierce protest against the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) and the state government.

The protest was triggered by an alleged illegal land survey carried out despite a court-issued stay order, raising fears among locals that their homes were at risk of being demolished.

Locals Allege Survey Violates Court Stay Order

Residents accused HYDRAA of violating a court injunction by conducting a land survey near Sunnam Cheruvu. They claimed the survey was being done in preparation for demolitions, even though legal proceedings were still pending. Protesters also alleged that the actual extent of Sunnam Cheruvu was being misrepresented — stating the lake originally spanned 15 acres, while the ongoing survey was marking it as 32 acres.

Protest Escalates, Threats of Self-Immolation

The situation quickly turned tense as a large group of residents gathered near the lake and blocked the main road, bringing traffic to a standstill in the Ayyappa Society area. The agitation intensified dramatically when some protesters brandished petrol bottles and threatened to self-immolate if their pleas were ignored.

The emotionally charged protest reflected the growing anxiety among locals who believe their properties are being wrongly targeted under the guise of lake protection efforts.

Police Intervention Brings Situation Under Control

Law enforcement officials rushed to the spot to contain the unrest. Police dispersed the crowd, removed road blockades, and assured residents that the matter would be reviewed. Officers are now closely monitoring the area to prevent any further flare-ups.

Background: Ongoing Controversy Over Sunnam Cheruvu

The protest comes in the backdrop of HYDRAA’s recent clarification that layouts such as Siyatt (SIET), which fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Sunnam Cheruvu, are encroachments and subject to removal as per court orders. However, residents insist that they have legal documentation and that the current survey is arbitrary and unjustified.

What’s Next?

While the immediate protest was brought under control, the dispute is far from over. With both HYDRAA and residents standing firm on their positions, the conflict is expected to continue unless resolved legally or through government mediation.