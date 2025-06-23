Hyderabad: Tensions at Gandhi Bhavan, Yadava Committee Protests with Goats, Seeks Cabinet Posts

Hyderabad: High drama unfolded at Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Congress headquarters, on Monday as members of the National Yadava Rights Committee staged a unique protest, demanding ministerial representation for Kuruma and Yadava communities.

Livestock Brought into Congress HQ

In an unusual move to highlight their demands, protestors brought livestock, including goats and sheep, into the premises of Gandhi Bhavan, drawing immediate attention from party workers and the media. The symbolic act was aimed at showcasing the pastoral identity of the Kuruma and Yadava communities, who have long been involved in animal husbandry.

Demand for Political Representation

The protestors demanded that the Congress-led Telangana government appoint ministers from the Kuruma and Yadava communities, claiming that despite their significant population and contribution to the economy, these groups continue to be politically underrepresented.

Police Intervene to Disperse Protestors

As the situation became tense, Hyderabad police rushed to the spot and intervened to restore normalcy. Protestors were dispersed peacefully, but not before their message had been widely broadcast.

Community Leaders: “We Deserve Our Share in Power”

Leaders of the National Yadava Rights Committee said the protest was a response to continued neglect. “Our people have supported the Congress, but where is our representation? This government must honor the commitment to social justice,” they said.

Call for Inclusion in Governance

The protest highlights the growing demand for inclusive representation in the state cabinet and decision-making bodies. With caste and community politics playing a crucial role in Telangana, the Kurumas and Yadavas have now made it clear that they expect their share of power in the new political setup.