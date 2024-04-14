Hyderabad: Three held; 10.5 kgs of Ganja seized

Hyderabad: The city police have apprehended three individuals and confiscated 10.5 kgs of Ganja along with three cell phones, totaling Rs 2,62,500 from their possession.

Acting on credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Shahalibanda Police, detained Shaik Faisal (26) from Vattepally, Saik Obaid Bajaber (24) from Tadbun, and Anwar Ali Khan (21) of Falaknuma while they were selling Ganja to customers in the city and its surrounding areas, a police statement said on Sunday.

The accused, all residents of Hyderabad’s old city and close acquaintances, were identified. The primary accused, Faisal Shaik, works as a lorry driver and resides in Vattepally with his family. He recognized the demand for contraband Ganja in Hyderabad and its environs, devising a scheme to earn illicit money by selling it to customers. With the help of a contact named Bishwath Jith alias Varun, hailing from Malkangir, Odisha, Faisal procured Ganja at Rs. 8000 per 2 kg packet and sold it at a markup of Rs.15,000 to 20,000 to willing customers.

Recently, Bishwa Jith supplied Faisal with 10.5 kgs of Ganja from Malkangir, Odisha, which Faisal distributed among his friends Obaid and Anwar to sell to customers for profit. The accused were found in possession of the contraband near Galeb Jung Ka Maqbera, Amjadullah Bagh, Shahalibanda.

The police have handed over the accused individuals and the seized Ganja to the Shahalibanda Police for further investigation.