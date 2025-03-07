Hyderabad to Experience Coldest March Mornings in Next 48 Hours, Temperatures May Drop to 10°C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecasted that maximum and minimum temperatures across Telangana will remain below normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius for the next two days. However, temperatures are expected to rise gradually thereafter.

Temperature Drop Across Telangana

According to IMD, Hyderabad, early morning mist and haze will prevail in isolated pockets over the state for the next three days. Despite the current dip in temperatures, weather officials predict a rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from Saturday or Sunday.

“From Saturday or Sunday, we are expecting that temperatures will rise again and start touching 40 degrees Celsius across multiple locations in Telangana,” said IMD officials.

Hyderabad Witnesses Coldest March Morning

Noted weather forecaster T. Balaji, on platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that Hyderabad experienced its coldest March morning on Friday.

“Temperatures dropped yet again in Hyderabad. Few parts of Hyderabad recorded 10 degrees Celsius. Morning cold weather is likely to continue for the next three days, however, days will be warm,” he posted.

Coldest Areas in Hyderabad on Friday Morning

According to Balaji, the following areas recorded the lowest temperatures:

Rajendranagar: 10.2°C

10.2°C University of Hyderabad: 10.3°C

10.3°C BHEL Factory: 10.9°C

10.9°C Airport Balapur: 11.3°C

11.3°C Moula Ali: 11.9°C

Rising Temperatures Expected Soon

While Hyderabad and Telangana are currently experiencing a cold spell, IMD forecasts that temperatures will rise sharply in the coming days, possibly touching 40°C across several locations. Residents are advised to prepare for the upcoming summer heat as conditions shift.