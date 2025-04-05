Hyderabad to Get 2,000-Acre World-Class Eco-Park as Government Bows to Environmental and Student Demands

Hyderabad, April 5, 2024 – In a landmark decision, the Telangana government has announced plans to develop a 2,000-acre world-class eco-park on the land currently occupied by the University of Hyderabad (HCU). The move comes in response to rising concerns about environmental degradation and growing demands for sustainable urban planning from students, environmentalists, and unemployed youth.

As part of the plan, the HCU campus will be relocated to the upcoming Fourth City, allowing the government to transform the ecologically sensitive land into a protected green zone. The decision aims to address long-standing criticism over deforestation, wildlife disruption, and unregulated construction on the university’s sprawling forested campus.

Victory for Environmentalists and Youth Protesters

This development follows recent protests by student groups and environmental activists at Neopolis, Kokapet, where demonstrators demanded the cancellation of controversial real estate projects and called for a renewed commitment to preserving Hyderabad’s natural ecosystem.

, a student activist, said, “Hyderabad’s biodiversity zones are vanishing under concrete. This eco-park can help reverse the damage.” Venkatesh, an environmental volunteer, alleged that the HCU campus was suffering from illegal dumping and deforestation, urging the state to “safeguard the remaining forest land before it’s too late.”

From IT Parks to Eco-Parks: A Shift in Policy

In a notable shift, the government has scrapped its previous proposal to develop IT parks on 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land, signaling a renewed emphasis on ecological preservation over commercial expansion.

Officials confirmed that the eco-park will be developed with international consultation, drawing inspiration from globally renowned green spaces to make it a model for sustainable urban development.

Support from Student Community

HCU students have largely supported the relocation, emphasizing that university campuses should be places of peace, learning, and environmental harmony.

, an HCU student. Another student, Renuka, added, “Trees and wildlife on our campus are no longer safe. Moving the university is the right call to preserve the area’s ecological integrity.”

Towards Restoring Hyderabad’s Green Heritage

Environmental groups see this as a major win. With Hyderabad having already lost 171 lakes and over 2.5 million trees in recent years, the eco-park is expected to play a critical role in reviving the city’s green legacy.

An official from the environment department remarked, “This is more than a park—it’s Hyderabad’s chance to reclaim its ecological identity and lead the way in urban environmental conservation.”

The eco-park is being pitched as a national benchmark in balancing development with sustainability and is expected to be a major draw for ecotourism, education, and urban biodiversity conservation.