Hyderabad to Get a Second Zoo Featuring Exotic Species from Around the World

Hyderabad: In a major development, Hyderabad is set to welcome a new zoological park, with a special focus on exotic animals from around the world. The upcoming zoo will be in addition to the existing Nehru Zoological Park located in Bahadurpura.

200 Acres Allocated at Mucherla for New Exotic Zoo

The Telangana State government has allocated 200 acres of land at Mucherla, near the proposed Future City, for this new project. The initiative will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with private entities involved in design, development, and operations.

According to Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, Director of Zoo Parks Telangana, the new facility will be modelled along the lines of the Singapore Zoo and will host animals native to Africa, South America, Europe, and Australia.

Not a Replacement, But an Addition to Nehru Zoological Park

While there were earlier speculations about relocating the existing Nehru Zoo to Shadnagar to accommodate the new High Court complex, those plans were eventually shelved due to the stringent regulatory requirements from the Central Zoo Authority and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Instead, the government later earmarked 100 acres in Premavathipet and Budwel villages in Rajendranagar mandal for the High Court construction, leaving the Nehru Zoo untouched.

Nehru Zoo to Continue Operations at Bahadurpura

Established in 1963, the Nehru Zoological Park currently spans 380 acres near Mir Alam Tank and houses over 2,200 animals from 194 species, including 49 mammals, 106 birds, 37 reptiles, and two amphibians.

Officials emphasized that even an animal exchange programme between zoos requires Central Zoo Authority approval, making the idea of a full zoo relocation complex and time-consuming. Hence, the new zoo at Mucherla is envisioned as a complementary attraction, rather than a replacement.

Aiming for International Standards

The planned zoo is expected to become a world-class attraction, boosting Hyderabad’s eco-tourism and offering a unique wildlife experience to visitors, with a specialized focus on exotic animal conservation and education.