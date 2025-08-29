Hyderabad to Get Its First-Ever Artificial Beach: Telangana’s ₹225 Cr Mega Tourism Project

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, known for its charming weather, vibrant culture, and countless tourist attractions, has always left visitors and residents with one missing element — the absence of a seashore. Many Hyderabadis often head to Goa or beaches in neighboring states to experience the sea during holidays.

Addressing this long-felt gap, the Telangana government has announced an ambitious project to create a massive artificial lake and beach on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The project will be developed near kothwalguda, spread across 35 acres, and is aimed at attracting not just local visitors but also international tourists.

With an estimated investment of ₹225 crore, the project is set to begin construction in December under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The upcoming artificial beach will feature not only a sprawling water body but also facilities designed to recreate the feel of a natural seashore, including wave simulations — a concept already implemented in several countries across the world.

Officials from the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) emphasized that kothwalguda was chosen due to its eco-friendly environment and strategic location close to the Outer Ring Road, making it easily accessible.

Experts believe that while such large-scale tourism projects take time to complete, the state’s determination signals a strong commitment to bringing Hyderabad its very own artificial beach. If executed on schedule, this development could become one of Telangana’s most unique attractions, offering residents and tourists a seaside experience without leaving the state.