Hyderabad: Relief from Heat Wave, IMD Predicts Temperature Drop in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a much-awaited relief for the residents of Hyderabad and surrounding districts in Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has forecast a significant drop in maximum temperatures from Saturday onwards. This comes as a welcome change after days of intense heatwave conditions that have affected daily life across the region.

IMD Issues Varied Weather Forecasts for Saturday

On Friday, the IMD-Hyderabad issued a set of four distinct weather warnings for different regions of the state, indicating diverse conditions to expect on Saturday:

Heatwave and Warm Night Conditions : This warning is applicable to the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.

: This warning is applicable to the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad. Heatwave Conditions : The districts of Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak, and Kamareddy will experience heatwave conditions.

: The districts of Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak, and Kamareddy will experience heatwave conditions. Warm Night Conditions : A more moderate warning has been issued for Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts, which are expected to experience warm nights.

: A more moderate warning has been issued for Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts, which are expected to experience warm nights. Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds: The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms along with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in select districts, including Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar.

Heatwave Intensity Expected to Decrease

The intensity of the ongoing heatwave is anticipated to decrease from Saturday, thanks to the onset of thunderstorms and gusty winds, which are forecasted to provide much-needed respite. The IMD-Hyderabad has predicted that these conditions will affect 30 districts of the state.

Districts Facing High Temperatures : Temperatures in districts like Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rangareddy will continue to hover between 41°C and 44°C.

: Temperatures in districts like Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rangareddy will continue to hover between 41°C and 44°C. Relief in Other Areas: In the remaining districts, the maximum temperatures are expected to dip to a more tolerable range between 36°C and 40°C.

Ongoing Heatwave

Despite the expected drop in temperatures, the heatwave remained active across Telangana on Thursday and Friday. Several places, including Adilabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial, saw temperatures surpassing 45°C, while Hyderabad witnessed temperatures between 40°C and 42.8°C.

With the forecasted thunderstorms and reduced heat intensity, residents of Telangana can look forward to a welcome break from the scorching heat in the coming days.