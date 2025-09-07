Hyderabad to host 7th All India Prison Duty Meet from Sept 9–11

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department will host the 7th All India Prison Duty Meet–2025 at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy in Hyderabad from September 9 to 11.

The national-level event will showcase the professional skills, discipline, teamwork, and talents of prison personnel from across the country.

This year, teams from 21 States—Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal—and three union Territories—Delhi, Puducherry, and Chandigarh—will take part.

More than 1,300 participants, including 184 women, will compete in 36 professional, sports, and fine arts events ranging from first aid, quiz, welfare schemes, and computer knowledge to athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, karate, dance, music, and painting.

It is the second time Telangana is hosting the event, the first being in 2015.

Notably, the state won the Overall Championship at the 6th Prison Duty Meet held in Ahmedabad in 2022. The Telangana Prisons Department has been preparing for the past three months in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and the union Ministry of Home Affairs.

For the first time, an All India Techno Expo and National Prison Product Stalls will be organised, showcasing prison security technology and products from 13 states. Handloom and handicraft stalls with discounts, tourism stalls offering customized tours, and Hyderabad’s pearls will also be on display.

The three-day event will include cultural evenings, medal presentations, and on the final day, the traditional Bada Khana (Grand Dinner), reflecting Telangana’s hospitality.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on September 9 at 0930 hours, followed by competitions, cultural programmes, and a closing, an official statement said.