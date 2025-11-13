Hyderabad to Host Asian Thalassemia Conclave 2026: Mission Thalassemia-Free India – 2035 in January

Dr. S. Sangeeta Satyanarayana, IAS, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Dept. & Mission Director (NHM), Government of Telangana to inaugurate the 2 day conclave

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF), Cyprus, and the Indian Sub-Continent Network for Haemoglobin Disorders (ISNHD), proudly announces the Asian Thalassemia Conclave (ATC) 2026, themed “Mission Thalassemia-Free India – 2035.” The conclave will be held on January 10–11, 2026, at TSCS Mani Ram Ratan Rathi Auditorium, Hyderabad and will bring together global experts, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and patient advocates to drive the movement toward a future free from thalassemia and related hemoglobin disorders.

The event will be graced by Dr. S. Sangeeta Satyanarayana, IAS, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Androulla Eleftheriou, Executive Director, Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF), Cyprus, as the Guest of Honour. Their participation underscores the collective commitment of government bodies and international organizations toward eliminating thalassemia through collaborative research, public awareness, and policy reforms. This landmark international conference aims to showcase pioneering advances in thalassemia management, including gene therapy and bone marrow transplantation, while strengthening national and global policies for prevention, early detection, and holistic care. The ATC 2026 will also facilitate collaboration among pediatric and adult hematology experts to bridge gaps in lifelong patient management.

Speaking about the conclave, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President, TSCS, said, “The Asian Thalassemia Conclave 2026 marks a defining moment in our mission to make India thalassemia-free by 2035. By bringing together the brightest minds and most compassionate hearts from across the world, we aim to create actionable pathways in prevention, treatment, and awareness. Our goal is not just medical advancement, but societal transformation — ensuring that every child born in India has a chance at a thalassemia-free life.”

The event will feature scientific sessions on transfusion strategies, gene therapy, and systemic complications, as well as panel discussions on prevention, advocacy, and policy frameworks. Over 10 countries, including Italy, Greece, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Cyprus, will be represented by international and national faculty such as Dr. Androulla Eleftheriou (TIF, Cyprus), Prof. Antonio Piga (Italy), Dr. Lawrence Faulkner (Cure2Children Foundation, Italy), Prof. Vip Viprakasit (Thailand), Dr. Kalpna Gupta (University of California, USA), and Dr. Fenella Kirkham (University College London, UK), Dr. Suman Jain, Chief Medical Officer & Secretary, TSCS, Mr. Naresh Rathi, Mrs. Ratnavalli Kottapalli, Vice President, TSCS, Mr. Aleem Baig, Sr. Join Secretary, Mr. Manoj Rupani, treasurer TSCS amongst many others.

From India, almost all the societies, NGOs working for Treatment for Thalassemia will attend this prestigious conclave. The eminent figures like Dr. Alok Srivastava, Dr. Mamta Manglani, Dr. Roshan Colah, Dr. Revathi Raj, Dr. Sunil Bhat, and Mrs. Shobha Tuli will share their insights, highlighting India’s strides in thalassemia control and patient care.

The two-day conclave will include oral and poster presentations, NGO participation, and a cultural evening and gala dinner celebrating hope and global unity in the fight against thalassemia.