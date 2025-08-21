Hyderabad to Host Design Democracy 2025: India’s Premier Design Festival from September 5–7 at HITEX

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to take center stage as India’s design capital this September when it hosts Design Democracy 2025, one of the country’s most prominent platforms for design, craft, and future thinking. Scheduled to be held from September 5–7 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, the festival will feature over 120 leading brands, 80+ visionary speakers, and attract more than 15,000 visitors across three days of exhibitions, talks, installations, and curated experiences.

Positioned as a panoramic showcase of Indian design excellence, Design Democracy 2025 will bring together professionals from architecture, interiors, product design, art, and visual culture, highlighting how design is shaping the future of modern India.

A Celebration of Craft, Innovation, and Storytelling

The upcoming edition promises a bold vision for India’s design identity, presenting a diverse cross-disciplinary showcase that spans furniture, lighting, flooring, home furnishings, kitchen & bath, décor, accessories, and fine art. Participating names include Jaipur Rugs, The Charcoal Project, FAZO Project, Shailesh Rajput, AKFD + Anantaya, Within, Ravish Vohra Homes, Ek Kalakaar, and AHM Singapore, among others.

The festival will feature three specially curated pavilions: Atelier, Canvas, and Muse. Each will serve as an immersive experience where craft, design, art, and culture merge into unique storytelling formats.

Voices from the Founders

Highlighting Hyderabad’s role as the festival’s host city, Shailja Patwari, Co-Founder, said:

“Hyderabad’s growth, both economic and architectural, makes it the ideal home for a contemporary design forum.”

Adding to this, Pallika Sreewastav, Co-Founder, remarked:

“Design is the silent language of beauty. It lifts a place beyond function, into feeling.”

Arjun Rathi, Co-Founder & Curator, further explained:

“Design Democracy is a platform created to engage with the design community through showcases, conversations, and collaborations. It is about building connections between creators, users, and the larger ecosystem.”

Hyderabad as India’s Creative Epicenter

With its mix of innovation, craft, and culture, Design Democracy 2025 aims to position Hyderabad as the hub of India’s creative future, offering a global stage for Indian design talent and storytelling.