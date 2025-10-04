Hyderabad to Host India’s First-Ever FIP Silver Padel Tournament

Hyderabad: India is set to script a new chapter in its sporting history as Hyderabad gears up to host the country’s first-ever FIP Silver Tournament under the official International Padel Federation (FIP) tour — FIP Silver Hyderabad 2025.

The tournament, offering a record ₹15,00,000 prize pool — the highest in Indian padel history, will take place from October 12 to 15, 2025 at the KPGBA complex in Hyderabad, which houses three globally recognized MejorSet padel courts known for their world-class quality and design.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Indian Padel Federation (IPF), said:

“The FIP Silver Hyderabad is a landmark event for Indian padel. With international-standard infrastructure, elite global players, and the largest-ever prize pool, this tournament sets a new benchmark for the sport in India. It marks the beginning of our journey toward making India a global hub for padel.”

The event is powered by Radha TMT as the Title Sponsor, symbolizing strong corporate backing for the growing sport.

Mr. Sunil Saraf, Chairman of Radha TMT, shared his enthusiasm:

“Radha TMT has always embodied strength with purpose — not just in steel, but in the communities and ambitions we support. Sponsoring India’s first FIP Silver Tournament is an extension of that belief, bringing together international excellence and India’s padel future. It’s a proud moment to see Hyderabad hosting this historic event.”

The semifinals and finals will be live-streamed on FIP’s official YouTube channel and broadcast on Zoom TV (Times Group Network), offering sports fans across the world a chance to witness the action.

Tournament Line-up

Men’s Teams:

Denis Tomas Perino (ITA) / Ignacio Piotto Albornoz (ARG) – World #56

Agustín Torre (ARG) / Mario Ortega (ESP) – #42 / #75

Rodrigo Coello Manso (ESP) / Boris Castro Garcia (ESP) – #115 / #91

Guillem Figuerola Santiago (ESP) / Roberto Belmont Pastor (ESP) – #125 / #130

Shashank Narde (IND) / Manav Sreekumar (IND) – #1216 / #1272

Women’s Teams:

Letizia Maria Manquillo Alarza (ESP) / Laura Luján Rodríguez (ESP) – #52 / #57

Marcella Koek (NED) / Victoria Kurz (GER) – #80 / #93

Ainize Santamaria Landa (ESP) / Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) – #112 / #98

Bo Luttikhuis (NED) / Janine Hemmes (NED) – #108 / #109

Jessica Marie Agra (PHI) / Dilara Torssell (TUR) – #147 / #156

Vaibhavi Deshmukh (IND) / Sayaka Yoshimoto (JPN) – #1111 / #373

About the Indian Padel Federation (IPF):

The Indian Padel Federation is the national governing body for padel in India, affiliated with the International Padel Federation (FIP). The IPF is dedicated to promoting and regulating padel across the country — from grassroots development to elite competition — and aims to elevate Indian athletes to international standards through structured training and global exposure.

With FIP Silver Hyderabad 2025, India takes a major step toward positioning itself as a new and exciting destination for world-class padel.