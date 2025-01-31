Hyderabad to Host India’s First International Water Polo Camp at HPRC in April 2025

Hyderabad: Academia Sports Village (ASV) is set to host India’s first-ever international water polo camp at the state-of-the-art swimming facility at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziz Nagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in April 2025. This landmark event will be conducted under the mentorship of the acclaimed Olympian Paula Leiton Arrones, who won the water polo gold for Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The camp will be the first of its kind in India, attracting water polo enthusiasts and players from across the country. Paula Leiton Arrones, an Olympic gold medalist, will be guiding the participants through specialized training sessions and techniques to elevate the sport’s standards in India.

The CEO of Academia Sports Village, Mohd Shamsuddin, met with the Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, on January 31, 2025, and invited her to attend the inaugural ceremony of the international water polo camp. The Mayor graciously accepted the invitation and confirmed her presence at the event.

Additionally, Mayor Vijayalakshmi agreed to attend the prestigious World Arena Polo Championship, organized by HPRC, which will take place from February 23 to March 2, 2025.

This event marks a significant step towards popularizing water polo in India and is expected to bring international attention to Hyderabad’s growing prominence in sports events.