Hyderabad to host kite, hot air balloon, drone festivals as part of Sankranti celebrations in Jan

Hyderabad: The tourism department of Telangana has planned an international kite festival, hot air balloon and drone festivals in Hyderabad as part of Sankranti celebrations next month.

The Kite festival will be organised from January 13 to 15 at the Parade Grounds, with participation from international and national kite flyers.

According to the Tourism Department Managing Director, V. Kranti, the department has lined up several events as part of the Sankranti festival celebrations.

A hot air balloon festival will be held on the outskirts of the city during the same period to provide a unique visual and experiential attraction for visitors. A drone festival is also planned, wherein drone pilots from across the country will participate and showcase their skills, adding a technological and contemporary dimension to the festivities.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Monday held a review meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the preparations for organising the kite festival.

Emphasising the importance of the event, the Chief Secretary stated that in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister, the kite festival should be organised on a grand scale, reflecting Hyderabad’s vibrant culture and festive spirit during the Sankranti festival.

He instructed the concerned departments to come up with a suitable name, distinctive branding, and an attractive logo for the festival to give it a unique identity and wider visibility.

The Chief Minister desired that the festival be organised at lakes rejuvenated by HYDRA, with the objective of showcasing and highlighting the successful rejuvenation of these water bodies.

He further directed the GHMC, HMDA, and HYDRA to assign one dedicated officer each to supervise and coordinate the works related to the festival at the identified locations.

The Chief Secretary also informed that ministers would visit these rejuvenated lakes from the first week of January to review the arrangements and assess the preparedness.

During the meeting, the HYDRA Chief A.V. Ranganath made a detailed presentation and explained the various tanks and lakes rejuvenated by HYDRA across the city, highlighting the restoration works undertaken to improve water storage, environmental sustainability, and public utility.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the events and to make the Sankranti celebrations a memorable experience for citizens.