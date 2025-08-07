Hyderabad to Host Mega Job Fair on August 11, Full Details Inside

Hyderabad: A large-scale job fair will take place in Hyderabad on Monday, August 11, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Roop Garden Function Hall, located near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 61.

According to a press statement issued by the organiser, Engineer Mannan Khan, several reputed companies from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, IT, ITES, banking, education, and others are expected to participate in the mela. A few organisations will also be offering work-from-home positions.

Job aspirants with at least an SSC qualification are eligible to participate. Preliminary rounds of interviews will be held on-site during the event.

The job fair is open to all and free of charge. Interested candidates may contact 8374315052 for more information.