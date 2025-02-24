Hyderabad to Host Yellow Ribbon Run on March 2 to Raise Endometriosis Awareness

The Endometriosis Foundation of India (EFI), the first and only organization in India dedicated to supporting Endometriosis patients, is organizing the Yellow Ribbon Run in Hyderabad on March 2.

The event aims to raise awareness about Endometriosis and its impact on women’s health. It will take place at Necklace Road, with over 1,500 participants from all walks of life expected to join.

The run will be held in three categories: 10k, 5k, and 3k, as announced by EFI Founder Dr. Vimee Bindra in a press conference on Monday.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. This condition can cause severe pelvic pain and make it harder for individuals to get pregnant. Dr. Vimee highlighted that Endometriosis is as common as diabetes and asthma, affecting millions of people. However, it is one of the most misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and underfunded health conditions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Yellow Ribbon Run’s Purpose

The Yellow Ribbon Run 2025 will be the second edition of the event after the successful inaugural edition last year. It is the first of its kind in India, aimed at increasing awareness about Endometriosis. The event will also provide a platform for networking with stakeholders, including the state and central governments, and medical institutions, to ensure accessible and affordable medical solutions for patients suffering from Endometriosis.

Also Read: Hyderabad Prajavani Flooded with Complaints Over Land Grabs in Colonies

Dr. Vimee emphasized that on average, 1 in 10 people suffer from Endometriosis, with over 4.2 crore women in India affected by the condition. However, the current healthcare infrastructure in India is insufficient to adequately address the needs of those affected. The primary objective of the Yellow Ribbon Run is to create public awareness, encourage policy makers to invest in research, and build partnerships with key stakeholders to improve Endometriosis care.

Support from Government and Celebrities

R.V. Karnan, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare for the Telangana Government, expressed the state’s commitment to women’s healthcare. He stated, “The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is committed to women’s health. Initiatives like these will contribute to a healthier and more empowered future for Telangana women.”

Indian actress and social activist Dr. Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla also extended her support for the initiative. She said, “I am extremely privileged to be part of this healthy initiative to empower our girls and women on Endometriosis knowledge. As someone passionate about women’s issues, I’ve had discussions with the foundation to highlight the issues and bridge the gaps while networking with stakeholders and policy makers. I want to extend my support in every form for the foundation to achieve its objectives.”