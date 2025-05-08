Hyderabad to Increase Frequency of Civil Defence and Emergency Drills Amid Border Tensions

Hyderabad: With escalating tensions along the Indo-Pakistan border, authorities in Hyderabad are ramping up civil defence and emergency preparedness efforts to ensure readiness for potential emergencies. City officials have indicated that mock drills, which were earlier held periodically, will now be conducted more frequently across various locations.

Agencies to Coordinate Frequent Mock Drills

Multiple government agencies, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Fire Services, and other security forces, are preparing to conduct regular and diverse emergency response drills. These will be supervised under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs and coordinated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Y Nagi Reddy, Director General of Fire Services and Director of Civil Defence, Telangana, said, “Though such mock drills are regular in the city, now their frequency would be increased due to heightened national security concerns.”

Focus on High-Risk Zones and Public Awareness

The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) will continue its weekly evacuation drills, with a sharper focus on high-risk areas like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and banquet halls.

The Telangana State Fire Services Department will also maintain its state-wide awareness programs and drills. These initiatives aim to educate citizens on fire safety, evacuation protocols, and emergency responses, and are regularly conducted at fuel stations, educational institutions, and industrial sites.

Specialized Anti-Terror and Rescue Drills at Airport

In a move to boost counter-terror preparedness, the Hyderabad International Airport will continue its specialized mock exercises. These involve multiple stakeholders, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the elite Octopus unit (Telangana Anti-Terrorist Squad), local police, and emergency medical teams.

Citizens Urged to Cooperate and Stay Informed

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate during these drills and treat them with seriousness. These exercises are part of a broader initiative to ensure that Hyderabad remains resilient and well-prepared in the face of any threat.