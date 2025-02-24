Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort & Charminar Rank Among India’s Top 10 Most-Visited ASI Monuments

Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort and Charminar have emerged as two of India’s most-visited monuments, securing positions in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s Top 10 list for domestic footfall in 2023-24.

Golconda Fort attracted 16.08 lakh visitors, while Charminar welcomed 12.90 lakh tourists, reflecting Hyderabad’s rising prominence in India’s cultural tourism landscape.

Hyderabad’s Historic Icons Shine in ASI’s 2023-24 Visitor Rankings

Golconda Fort: A Marvel of History and Acoustics

Visitor Surge: Golconda Fort saw a 16.08 lakh domestic footfall in 2023-24, up from previous years. It also drew 11,000 international visitors in FY 2023, making it the most-visited ASI site in Hyderabad among foreign tourists.

Built over 400 years ago by the Kakatiya dynasty and later expanded by the Qutub Shahi rulers, this fortress is famed for its ingenious acoustics—a hand clap at the Fateh Darwaza gate can be heard a kilometer away. Key Attractions: Explore royal palaces, ancient temples, and panoramic views from the hilltop fort.

Charminar: The Beating Heart of Hyderabad

Cultural Magnet: With 12.90 lakh visitors in 2023-24, Charminar remains a cornerstone of Hyderabad’s identity. Built-in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, it symbolizes the city’s founding after a plague epidemic.

Hyderabad’s Tourism Boom

The inclusion of both monuments in ASI’s Top 10 underscores Hyderabad’s domestic tourism resurgence. Post-pandemic, the city has seen a 30% increase in local travelers, driven by its blend of history, cuisine, and modern infrastructure.

Economic Impact: Tourism contributes over ₹18,000 crore annually to Telangana’s economy, with heritage sites playing a pivotal role.

Tourism contributes over ₹18,000 crore annually to Telangana’s economy, with heritage sites playing a pivotal role. Other Must-Visit Sites:

Qutub Shahi Tombs: Grand mausoleums of Golconda’s rulers.

Grand mausoleums of Golconda’s rulers. Chowmahalla Palace: A showcase of Nizami opulence.

A showcase of Nizami opulence. Hussain Sagar Lake: Home to a giant Buddha statue.

The Telangana government plans to enhance visitor experiences with night tourism initiatives and augmented reality tours at Golconda Fort. ASI is also restoring Charminar’s intricate stucco work to preserve its 16th-century grandeur.

Hyderabad’s monuments are not just relics of the past but engines of economic growth. Their popularity highlights India’s growing appetite for accessible, culturally rich travel experiences—a trend set to redefine domestic tourism in 2024.