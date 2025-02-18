Telangana

“Hyderabad Tops Economic Charts in Telangana’s Latest Statistical Report: Banking, Vehicles & Loans Lead”

Hyderabad dominates Telangana’s economy with record bank deposits, vehicle purchases, and loan sanctions, reveals the Planning Department’s latest statistical report.

Abdul Wasi18 February 2025 - 11:27
Hyderabad’s bustling financial hubs drive Telangana’s economic growth. (Image: Representative)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Planning Department’s newly released Statistical Yearbook Atlas 2024 highlights Hyderabad’s pivotal role in driving the state’s economy, with record-breaking bank deposits, vehicle purchases, and loan sanctions cementing its status as Telangana’s financial powerhouse.

Hyderabad Leads Telangana’s Economic Surge: Key Findings from the Statistical Report

📊 Hyderabad’s Economic Dominance

  • Bank Deposits: Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts account for ₹5.18 lakh crore (67%) of Telangana’s total bank deposits (₹7.69 lakh crore) in Q1 2024–25. Hyderabad alone holds ₹4.62 lakh crore, reflecting its status as a banking hub.
  • Loan Sanctions: Over ₹4.63 lakh crore in loans were sanctioned in Hyderabad district during this period, underscoring robust credit activity.
  • Vehicle Registrations: 53% of new vehicles in Telangana are registered in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, with 5.18 lakh vehicles out of 9.76 lakh statewide.

🏆 District-Wise Rankings

  • Per Capita Income: Rangareddy district leads with the highest per capita income, followed by Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri .
  • Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP): Rangareddy tops GDDP contributions, with Hyderabad securing second place.
  • Road Networks: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) oversees 9,013 km of roads, including 2,846 km of BT roads and 6,167 km of cement-concrete roads.
  • Electricity Consumption: Hyderabad leads in domestic electricity connections (71.9% of 1.86 crore statewide), while agricultural connections remain minimal in the city.

📚 Education & Demographics

  • Schools: Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri host the most schools, with 2,865 schools in Hyderabad educating 9.02 lakh students.
  • Population Density: Hyderabad’s density (18,161/km²) dwarfs the state average of 312/km², reflecting rapid urbanization.

Hyderabad’s economic clout aligns with Telangana’s 14.5% GSDP growth and ₹15.2 lakh crore economy, as noted in NABARD’s 2025–26 report.

The city’s thriving IT sector, industrial investments, and infrastructure expansions further bolster its role in achieving the state’s $1 trillion economy vision

For more updates on Telangana’s growth story, visit the Planning Department’s portal.

Data Source: Telangana Planning Department’s Statistical Yearbook Atlas 2024, NABARD, and State Focus Paper 2025–26.

