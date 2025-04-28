Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Diversions in Malkajgiri Area from April 27 to May 26, 2025

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Malkajgiri area, outlining significant road diversions in effect from April 27 to May 26, 2025. These changes are being implemented due to ongoing civil works aimed at constructing a cement concrete road between Gopal Nagar and Spring Hospital, located near Moula Ali Kaman.

Traffic Diversions in Malkajgiri Area: Key Routes Affected

According to the advisory, several important routes in the Malkajgiri area will be impacted due to the construction work. The diversions are intended to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience for the public during peak hours.

Key Diversions for Motorists:

Vehicles traveling from ECIL towards ZRTI Signal , Lalapet , and Tarnaka will be redirected at Ramadevi Signal . The alternate route to reach these destinations will take motorists through H.B. Colony , Unani Hospital , NTR Statue , and ZRTI Y Junction .

towards , , and will be redirected at . The alternate route to reach these destinations will take motorists through , , , and . Traffic moving in the opposite direction, i.e., from Tarnaka, Lalapet, and ZRTI Signal towards ECIL, will need to follow the same alternate route in reverse. The route will be via ZRTI Y Junction, NTR Statue, Unani Hospital, H.B. Colony, and Ramadevi Signal.

Key Measures to Minimize Traffic Disruptions

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu emphasized the importance of these diversions to ensure a smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion caused by the civil works. The new cement concrete road is also expected to address the ongoing water stagnation issues in the area, which have plagued commuters during monsoon seasons.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys ahead of time and to cooperate with traffic personnel stationed at key points. This will help avoid delays and ensure that the diversions are followed effectively.

Sanali Housing Fined for Violating RERA Provisions

In a separate development, the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has imposed a fine on a developer for non-compliance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016. Sanali Housing Projects Pvt Ltd has been penalized with a fine of Rs 4.2 lakh for promoting its project, Sanali Pinnacle, in Hyderabad without the required registration or approval from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The penalty of Rs 4,27,013 was imposed for breaching Sections 3 and 4 of the Act. The authority has mandated that the developer must complete the registration process under Section 3 of the Act. Until this is done, Sanali Pinnacle is prohibited from advertising, marketing, or selling any units within the project.

With the ongoing civil works and the associated diversions, commuters in the Malkajgiri area are advised to stay updated on the traffic situation and follow the necessary routes. Additionally, real estate developers in Hyderabad are urged to adhere to the regulations set forth by the TG RERA to avoid penalties.