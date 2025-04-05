Hyderabad
Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Major Diversions on Sunday – Avoid These Routes
The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra scheduled to take place on Sunday. The annual religious procession will begin from the Seetarambagh temple and conclude at Hanuman Vyamshala, Hanuman Tekdi, in the evening.
To ensure smooth movement of the procession and public safety, traffic will either be diverted or halted on several key routes from 9 am to 9 pm. The affected routes include:
- Bhoiguda Kaman
- Mangalhat PS Road
- Jali Hanuman
- Dhoolpet
- Puranapul
- Gandhi Statue
- Jumerat Bazar
- Chudi Bazar
- Begumbazar Chatri
- Bartan Bazar
- Siddiamber Bazar Mosque
- Shanker Sher Hotel
- Gowliguda Chaman
- Rammandir Kaman
- Putlibowli X Road
- Andhra Bank X Road
- DMHS X Road
- Sultan Bazar X Road
- Royal Plaza T-Junction (Balaji Tiffin’s)
The Hyderabad traffic police have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience due to the diversions. They also urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities and follow the advisory for a safe and smooth conduct of the Shobha Yatra.