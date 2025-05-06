Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Tarnaka Junction Underpass Closed Again – U-Turn Route Back in Effect!

Hyderabad, May 6: As part of the U-turn traffic system implementation, the long-closed Tarnaka Junction underpass was recently reopened after nearly eight years. The re-opening, which began as a 15-day trial run, aimed to ease congestion for vehicles traveling from Osmania University (OU) Campus towards Lalapet.

Direct Signal Movement Introduced for Easier Commute

Previously, commuters from OU heading towards Lalapet were required to take a U-turn to continue their journey. With the reintroduction of the signal system under the flyover, vehicles were allowed to stop at the signal and proceed straight, providing a more direct route.

Heavy Traffic Jams Lead to Sudden Closure

However, the reopening of the signal beneath the flyover led to severe traffic congestion at the junction. Reports indicate that intense traffic jams resulted in a spike in public complaints and criticism from daily commuters.

Traffic Police Close Underpass, Revert to Old Route

In response, Hyderabad traffic police have reportedly decided to close the underpass once again. The flow of traffic has reverted to the previous system, where vehicles must take a U-turn to reach Lalapet from the OU side, bypassing the direct signal route.

Commuters Express Frustration Over Sudden Change

The abrupt change has led to disappointment and frustration among road users, especially those who had started benefiting from the short-lived ease of access through the underpass. Many are urging authorities to come up with a sustainable solution that balances traffic flow with safety and efficiency.