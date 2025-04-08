Hyderabad: Traffic Home Guard Dies After Bike Hit by Speeding Truck

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident late Monday night, a traffic home guard lost his life, and a police constable was seriously injured after a speeding truck collided with their bike at Miyapur Metro Pillar No. 600 in Hyderabad.

Home Guard Dies on Spot, Constable Injured

The deceased, identified as Simhachalam, was a traffic home guard on night duty. He was traveling with Rajavardhan, a police constable, when the incident occurred. According to preliminary reports, the duo was allegedly attempting a U-turn when a speeding lorry struck their motorcycle.

Simhachalam sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, while Rajavardhan was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. His condition is currently being monitored by medical professionals.

Police Investigation Underway

The Miyapur police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether there was any negligence or overspeeding involved.

Road Safety Concerns Resurface

This incident has once again brought attention to the dangers of night-time patrolling and reckless driving on city roads, especially near busy metro corridors like Miyapur. Calls for enhanced safety measures and better enforcement of traffic regulations are likely to follow.