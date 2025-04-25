Hyderabad Traffic Police Crack Down on Minor Driving: 1,275 Cases, 35 RCs Cancelled

In a bold move to enhance road safety, Hyderabad Traffic Police registered 1,275 cases and revoked 35 vehicle registrations (RCs) during a special enforcement drive targeting underage drivers between April 5 and April 22. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis announced the results, emphasizing the city’s zero-tolerance approach toward minors violating traffic laws.

Hyderabad Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown on Underage Driving

Major Offenses Under Section 199A

The crackdown was conducted under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which strictly prohibits minors from operating vehicles. Key highlights include:

1,275 cases filed against underage drivers.

filed against underage drivers. 35 vehicle registrations cancelled for one year, with more expected.

for one year, with more expected. 25-year licence ban: Minors caught driving cannot apply for a licence until age 25.

Authorities also warned parents and vehicle owners of severe penalties, including fines and legal action, for enabling underage driving.

Why This Crackdown Matters

Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in accidents involving minors, prompting stricter enforcement. D. Joel Davis stated:

“Allowing minors to drive jeopardizes their safety and others’. Parents must act responsibly to prevent tragedies.”

The initiative aims to:

Reduce road accidents caused by inexperienced drivers.

caused by inexperienced drivers. Deter parents/guardians from permitting underage driving.

from permitting underage driving. Enforce accountability through vehicle registration cancellations.

Penalties and Long-Term Consequences

Under Section 199A:

Immediate FIR against minors and vehicle owners.

against minors and vehicle owners. ₹25,000 fine and potential imprisonment for guardians.

and potential imprisonment for guardians. RC suspension: Vehicles used by minors face one-year cancellation.

Davis added that repeat offenders could face harsher punishments, including permanent RC revocation.

Public Response and Future Steps

The drive has sparked mixed reactions. While many applaud the police for prioritizing safety, some parents argue for better awareness campaigns. The Hyderabad Traffic Police plan to:

Expand checks near schools and colleges. Collaborate with schools to educate students. Leverage social media to highlight risks of underage driving.

Key Takeaways for Parents and Guardians

Never hand over vehicles to minors, even for short trips.

to minors, even for short trips. Verify age before allowing anyone to drive.

before allowing anyone to drive. Report violations via Hyderabad Traffic Police’s helpline.

Strict Enforcement to Continue

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reaffirmed their commitment to the minor driving crackdown, with 1,275 cases and 35 RCs cancelled so far. Authorities urge citizens to comply with traffic laws to avoid legal repercussions and ensure safer roads.

“This is not a temporary measure. We will sustain this drive until underage driving is eradicated,” Davis concluded.