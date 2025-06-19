Hyderabad Traffic Police Holds Awareness Meet with School Managements at Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad: In a proactive move ahead of the new academic year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police organized a key meeting with school managements, transport operators, and education authorities at Ravindra Bharathi to reinforce student safety on city roads.

Top Officials Join Hands to Promote School Transport Safety

The meeting was presided over by Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, as the Chief Guest. Senior dignitaries including Smt. Dasari Harichandana, IAS (Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad), Sri Gopal (Additional Commissioner, GHMC), Sri Ramesh (Joint Transport Commissioner), and Sri Munisekhar (ED, RTC) attended the event, along with top traffic and education department officials.

Focus on School Zone Safety and Transport Standards

The event focused on traffic management around school zones, promoting safe transport practices, and creating awareness among parents and students. Key topics discussed included:

Issuance of vehicle permits

Display of school name and contact details

Seating capacity and driver experience

Mandatory presence of female attendants in school buses

Avoiding overloading of vehicles

Traffic Police Highlight Accidents, Announce New Surveillance Measures

Sri D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), shared that Hyderabad sees over 9 million vehicles daily, with only 3,000 traffic personnel managing the roads. Between 2023–2025, eight student deaths were recorded due to road accidents.

He announced that drone surveillance would soon be introduced near school zones and emphasized that traffic regulation within 200 meters of school premises is the responsibility of school managements. He warned that minors found driving would result in vehicle registration cancellation and driving license denial until age 25 — with 766 registrations already canceled for such violations.

Collector Calls for SOP to Prevent School-Zone Accidents

Collector Dasari Harichandana, IAS, called for a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address school-zone safety and urged compliance with G.O. Ms No. 187 (07-07-2017) and the Right to Education Act. She also encouraged schools to take safety seriously and work with authorities.

Schools Urged to Monitor Autos, Install CCTV, and Prevent Drug Influence

Commissioner C.V. Anand expressed concern over overloaded autos, urging parents to verify the number of children in each vehicle. He stressed the need for CCTV installation, clear school zone signboards, and vigilance near pan shops and juice centers, which he said may pose risks of narcotics exposure.

“Even a single child’s death can deeply impact a school,” he said, warning that school principals will be held accountable for any safety lapse within 200 meters of their campuses.

He also suggested staggered school timings for primary and high schools to ease congestion in areas like Abids, Secunderabad, and Jubilee Hills.

Call for Collective Responsibility to Protect School Children

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged school authorities, parents, and all stakeholders to work together to make Hyderabad a model city for school children’s safety. Awareness initiatives like this will continue as schools reopen across the city.