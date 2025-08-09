Hyderabad

Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of “War 2” Pre-Release Event

According to the police, a large gathering is expected at the event, which may cause moderate traffic congestion around the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (KVBR) Stadium.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 August 2025 - 17:40
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the pre-release event of the film War 2, scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Yousufguda Battalion Police Lines.

According to the police, a large gathering is expected at the event, which may cause moderate traffic congestion around the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (KVBR) Stadium. Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the stadium to prevent inconvenience.

As per the advisory:

  • Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony and Panjagutta.
  • Vehicles coming from Maitrivanam Junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post and Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters, Krishna Nagar Junction, and onwards to Jubilee Hills Check Post.
  • Traffic from Maitrivanam Junction towards Borabanda Bus Stop will be diverted at Savera Function Hall via Krishnakanth Park, GTS Temple, Kalyan Nagar, and Moti Nagar before reaching Borabanda.
  • Vehicles from Borabanda Bus Stop towards Maitrivanam Junction will be diverted at Prime Garden, Kalyan Nagar via Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, Kalyan Nagar Junction, Umesh Chandra Statue U-turn, ICICI U-turn, and onwards to Maitrivanam.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic arrangements for smooth movement during the event.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
