Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of “War 2” Pre-Release Event

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the pre-release event of the film War 2, scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Yousufguda Battalion Police Lines.

According to the police, a large gathering is expected at the event, which may cause moderate traffic congestion around the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (KVBR) Stadium. Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the stadium to prevent inconvenience.

As per the advisory:

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony and Panjagutta.

Vehicles coming from Maitrivanam Junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post and Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters, Krishna Nagar Junction, and onwards to Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Traffic from Maitrivanam Junction towards Borabanda Bus Stop will be diverted at Savera Function Hall via Krishnakanth Park, GTS Temple, Kalyan Nagar, and Moti Nagar before reaching Borabanda.

Vehicles from Borabanda Bus Stop towards Maitrivanam Junction will be diverted at Prime Garden, Kalyan Nagar via Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, Kalyan Nagar Junction, Umesh Chandra Statue U-turn, ICICI U-turn, and onwards to Maitrivanam.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic arrangements for smooth movement during the event.