Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Emergency Advisory as Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Lash City

Heavy rain accompanied by powerful thunderstorms lashed several parts of Hyderabad city on Friday, April 18, 2025, causing significant disruptions and prompting an emergency advisory from the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HYDTP). The sudden downpour offered temporary respite from the prevailing intense summer heat but created challenging conditions for commuters.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to social media urging citizens to exercise caution. Their advisory stated: “Commuters please note the Heavy #Rainfall in Hyderabad City. Please do not travel until it’s emergency.” They also assured residents that “@HYDTP officers are present for your assistance,” emphasizing safety with #StaySafe and #StayAlert hashtags. Residents are strongly advised to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Emergency Advisory: Commuters are advised to stay indoors unless travel is urgent.

Commuters are advised to stay indoors unless travel is urgent. On-Ground Assistance: @HYDTP personnel are deployed to manage traffic and assist stranded residents.

@HYDTP personnel are deployed to manage traffic and assist stranded residents. Safety Alerts: Authorities warn of waterlogged roads and reduced visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and 16 neighboring districts, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 3-4 days.

IMD’s Yellow Alert: Districts on High Alert

The IMD’s warning extends to 16 districts, including Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Sangareddy, and Mahabubnagar. Isolated areas may experience:

Gusty winds (40–50 km/h)

(40–50 km/h) Waterlogging in urban zones

in urban zones Power outages due to lightning strikes

Areas Worst Hit by Friday’s Storms

West Hyderabad neighborhoods, including Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, and Manikonda, faced severe weather during evening hours. Social media users shared videos of:

Hailstorms damaging vehicles

Trees collapsing onto roads

Knee-deep water in residential areas

Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) reported, “Severe storms started in West Hyderabad… Major spell awaits.”

HyderabadRains ALERT ⚠️⛈️



1st round of SEVERE STORMS started in West HYD like Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda will cover Shaikpet, Narsingi, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar side next 1hr. This spell is small cameo as major spell awaits ⚠️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 18, 2025

Watch: Viral Videos Capture Hyderabad Storm Chaos

Residents flooded X (formerly Twitter) with visuals of the storm’s fury:

Weatherman Karthikk (@telangana_rains) posted clips of torrential rain submerging streets.

(@telangana_rains) posted clips of torrential rain submerging streets. HyderabadRains trends as locals share updates using hashtags #HYDTPinfo and #StaySafe.

Safety Measures for Hyderabad Residents

Avoid flooded roads and unstable structures. Monitor IMD alerts for real-time updates. Contact HYDTP via Twitter/@HYDTP for emergencies.

As the heavy rain potentially continues intermittently due to the ongoing yellow alert, authorities advise residents to stay updated on weather conditions and heed the Hyderabad traffic police advisory. The focus remains on ensuring public safety during these sudden weather changes. Citizens should anticipate possible waterlogging and traffic delays in affected areas following the Hyderabad heavy rain.