Hyderabad Traffic Police Conduct Mega Drunken Drive at Tolichowki; 18 Cases Registered

Hyderabad Traffic Police Conduct Mega Drunken Drive: In a major road safety initiative, the Hyderabad Traffic Police carried out a Mega Drunken Drive at Tolichowki on Friday under the supervision of local officers and senior officials.

The special drive was conducted in the presence of Traffic ACP Dhanalakshmi, who joined the local traffic police team in executing the operation. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and underage driving, especially during daytime hours.

Busting the Myth: Drunk Driving Checks Are Not Just at Night

During the program, the traffic police urged the public to break the misconception that drunk driving checks happen only during late-night hours. Officials clarified that random checks will now be conducted at any time of the day and in any area.

“We want to make it clear—drunken driving is a serious offense, and surprise checks can happen at any time,” an officer stated.

18 Cases Registered: Drunk Driving and Minors at the Wheel

As part of the drive, the police booked a total of 18 cases, including 4 drunken driving cases and 14 minor driving violations. The authorities emphasized the risks posed by underage and intoxicated drivers on busy city roads.

Counseling and Awareness Through Visual Education

To ensure long-term behavioral change, those caught in the drive were provided counseling sessions. According to the Traffic Additional DCP, offenders were shown road accident videos inside a driving institute’s vehicle to create awareness of the dangers involved.

“We believe education is as important as enforcement. By showing real-life consequences of reckless driving, we hope to change mindsets,” the official added.

Hyderabad Police Committed to Safer Roads

This Mega Drive at Tolichowki is part of the traffic police’s ongoing campaign to ensure safer roads in Hyderabad. With strict enforcement, regular awareness sessions, and surprise checks, the department aims to reduce road accidents and instill responsible driving habits across the city.