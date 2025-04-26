Hyderabad Traffic Police Net 1,062 Drunk Drivers in Week-Long Crackdown!

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drunk driving, the Hyderabad Traffic Police caught 1,062 persons during a special checking operation conducted this week. Strict action was taken against violators to ensure road safety across the city.

Breakdown of Offenders

According to officials, among those caught:

918 were two-wheeler riders

45 were three-wheeler drivers

98 were four-wheeler drivers

1 was a heavy vehicle driver

The operation highlights the widespread violation of traffic norms, particularly among two-wheeler riders.

Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) Levels

The breakdown of BAC levels among the offenders was as follows:

196 persons recorded a BAC level between 30-50

463 persons recorded a BAC level between 51-100

226 persons recorded a BAC level between 101-150

112 persons recorded a BAC level between 151-200

These figures indicate a significant number of high-risk drivers on the city’s roads.

Female Driver Also Caught

In a notable incident, a female driver was also apprehended during the checking. Hyderabad traffic authorities emphasized that the law is equal for all and that strict measures will be applied irrespective of gender.

Counselling and Legal Proceedings

All the individuals caught during the drive were directed to attend mandatory counselling sessions on the dangers of drunk driving. Post counselling, they are required to appear before the court where further legal action will be initiated against them.

Hyderabad Police’s Commitment to Road Safety

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining road safety and warned that such drives will continue to deter drunk driving. Citizens are urged to follow traffic rules strictly to ensure their safety and that of others.